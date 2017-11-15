Spurs need silverware first before claiming to be the best – Cech

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 15 – Arsenal keeper Petr Cech feels that Tottenham need to end their trophy drought before they can stake a claim to being the best team in north London.

Spurs have become genuine title contenders with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm and they finished ahead of the Gunners last season for the first time in 22 years.

However, silverware has eluded them since winning the FA Cup in 1991 – the trophy their fierce neighbours have lifted three times in the last four years.

Arsene Wenger’s side trail their arch-rivals by four points in the league after 11 games, but Cech believes that Spurs are still behind them in terms of success.

Asked whether a power shift has occurred in the northern part of the capital, he replied: “No I don’t think so.

“There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory.

“We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn’t win the title.

“Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing.

“They’ve been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression.

“Success is ultimately winning trophies. We were under pressure the last couple of years, people talking about winning trophies, obviously we are disappointed not to have won the title but we won FA Cups.

“Although the season was not always what we wanted, we always had a trophy at the end of it.”