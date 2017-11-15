Kishoyian transits from 400m to 800m

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – In what looks like a bold decision, sprint athletes Alphas Kishoyian and Mike Mokamba have transited to 800m and 400m respectively.

Kishoiyan, the 2011 World Youth champion has ditched the 400m to now prefer the two and half lap race while Mokamba has upgraded to 400m after competing in 100m and 200m.

With the new development, Kishoyian has linked up with middle distance tactician Bernard Ouma who is also coaching world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi, his younger brother George who is a world youth champion and world silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot, hoping to make his dream true.

Even as he commences training for the middle distance, Kishoyian says he will seek to complete the transition on a high with a win in the 400m when he will be seeking to earn selection for the 2018 Commonwealth Games that will be hosted in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4 -15.

Kishoiyan, who comes from the same community as star David Rudisha, will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the two-time 800m Olympic champion and world record holder who started out as a 400m runner before doubling the distance and achieving the glorious global titles.

“I have sought advised from relevant people that led to my bold decision to move to 800m. But because there is no time for me to be ready and compete in the 800m at the Commonwealth Games, I will run in the 400m as my last race,” Kishoiyan said.

In his medal collections, 24-year-old Kishoiyan has silver at the Youth Commonwealth Games (2011), bronze at the Summer Olympics (2010) and bronze at the African Championship (2011).

He has also competed at the Olympics and World championships but he didn’t manage to break through.

Elijah Manangoi also managed to successfully transit from 400m to 1500m.

-Mokamba-

Mokamba, who alongside Kishoyian joined the Kenya Defence Forces from a then famous Nairobi running team, has struggled in the past season to break through in the fast 100m and 200m leading him to rethink.

He will completely quit 100m and focus on 200m and 400m with the keener interest in one lap. The son to one of Kenya’s legendary sprinters Elikanah Nyangau, Mokamba’s growth in sprints was honed by coach Hilary Wesonga.

“I’m strong and 400m is not new to me. I have to fully go for it though this time because I’ve run well and can improve with emphasis in training. Just hard work, discipline and dedication, nothing more,” Mokamba offered.