Carter at CAS to contest doping disqualification

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov 15 – Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter was present at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Wednesday to contest his disqualification for doping, a ruling that saw Usain Bolt stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Accompanied by two lawyers, 32-year-old Carter hid his face as he arrived by taxi and entered CAS buildings, according to an AFP photographer.

Jamaica originally won five golds in the sprint events at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

However, the Bolt-anchored 4×100 metres men’s relay team had to give their golds back in January after Carter, the sixth fastest sprinter of all time, retrospectively tested positive for the stimulant methylhexanamine.