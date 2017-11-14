Okombe’s girlfriend, rugby colleague Okoth charged with his murder

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 14 – Two people were Tuesday charged with the murder of Kenya Rugby 15s flanker Mike Okombe.

His girlfriend and childhood friend Maryanne Mumbi and rugby player Calvin Otieno Okoth were accusing of killing Okombe.

They were charged with killing him on November 4 at Olive Inn, Kiamunyi Estate in Rongai area of Nakuru County.

The however denied committing the offence when they appeared before Resident Judge Maureen Odero and were each released on a Sh300,000 bond with surety of a similar amount.

The matter was set for hearing on January 22, 2018.

Okombe was stabbed at a birthday party in his best friend’s house.

Okombe, a former Nakuru Top Fry Rugby player had attended Okoth’s eight-year-old daughter’s birthday when he was attacked.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Valley Hospital where he was taken by Okoth and another rugby player, Eric Mochache.

A post-mortem revealed that Okombe died from excessive bleeding caused by a stab on the left side of his chest.

The examination also indicated that the slain man was hit with a blunt object at the back of his head and multiple bruises on his back.

He will be interred on November 18.