Mane injury a concern, says Klopp

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 14 -Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will monitor the hamstring injury sustained by star man Sadio Mane while playing for Senegal.

Mane and his international teammates secured their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after defeating South Africa 2-0 in Polokwane on Friday night.

And after congratulating the Lions of Teranga, the Liverpool boss admitted the injury to Mane – who was released early, ahead of a dead-rubber return leg in Dakar on Tuesday – was a concern.

Klopp told the club’s official website: “First and foremost, I have to say big congratulations to Senegal on the achievement of qualifying for the World Cup; this is fantastic news for their country and the players – Sadio included.

“Aliou Cisse and his guys have done a fantastic job there and you can see them making a real impact in Russia come next summer. Personally speaking, I’m delighted for Sadio. Everyone in Liverpool knows his ability and the best players should be on the best stage – Sadio will now have this wonderful chance.

“Specifically on him returning to Melwood early to be with us; obviously it is a concern that the hamstring injury is again on the agenda and it will be critical for us to monitor and manage that in the coming days.

“At this stage we haven’t seen Sadio yet to properly assess the extent, but what is clear is that we will have to stay on top of this for the rest of the week and make sure we are careful in how we look after him.

“So, in this moment all I can really say with certainty is that we will assess Sadio as soon as he lands back in the country and make decisions on what rehab and treatment gives him the best chance of being back fit and strong for the important fixtures we have coming.”