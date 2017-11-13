Okombe’s girlfriend, rugby player charged with his murder

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 13 – The girlfriend of slain Kenya Rugby 15s player Mike Okombe has been charged with his murder.

Maryanne Mumbi was charged alongside rugby player Calvin Okoth with his murder which occurred on November 5 after he was reportedly stabbed in the chest.

The two however, did not take a plea because the resident Judge Justice Maureen Odero was absent.

Two other rugby players, Eric Mochache and Vincent Omondi were released after police investigations.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday.

The Kenya Rugby 15s player and Kabras Sugar RFC was declared dead on arrival at Valley Hospital in Nakuru where he was rushed by fellow rugby player Otieno.

Reports indicate the group were at Otieno’s house at Nakuru’s London Estate when the incident occurred at about 7pm.

Okombe’s friend who sought anonymity said there was a small disagreement between him and his girlfriend during which she dashed to the kitchen came back with a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The two had a child together but were not married.

Otieno’s wife is a sister to Okombe’s girlfriend.

Okombe who has since moved to Kabras Sugar Rugby Club had come to Nakuru to attend a birthday for Otieno’s child and was to use his stay there to clear with the Nakuru Rugby Football Club which had not certified his move to Kabras.

-By Wanjiru Macharia-