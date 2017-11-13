Coutinho happy with life at Liverpool

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov 13 – Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho insists he is enjoying his life in Merseyside amid fresh rumours that Barcelona are once again interested in signing him.

The Reds were determined to hold on to their Brazilian playmaker in the off-season and had to stave off interest from the Catalans, who were persistent in their pursuit.

Barca are reportedly keen to make another move for the 25-year-old in January, but he has stated that he is happy with his life for the moment.

“I’m playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world,” he told the press, according to Goal.

“I’m always happy. But now it’s important to concentrate on the national team. At the moment I am very happy with my life.

“Every day, I work harder than before to improve myself and become a better all-around footballer.”

Coutinho is with the Brazil national team ahead of their international friendly with England on Tuesday night.