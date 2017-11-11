Carthage Eagles of Tunisia qualify for World Cup

Shares

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa , Nov 11 – Tunisia qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite being held 0-0 at home by Libya in their final Group A qualifier.

The Tunisians secured a fifth appearance at the tournament by topping the table with 14 points, one more than the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DR Congo scored twice in stoppage time through Jonathan Bolingi and Neeskens Kebano to defeat Guinea 3-1 in Kinshasa.

Unbeaten Tunisia collected 14 points to book a first World Cup appearance since 2006, DR Congo had 13, Libya four and Guinea three.

Senegal sealed a place in Russia Friday by winning 2-0 in South Africa and the other two African qualifiers, Nigeria and Egypt, won their groups last month.