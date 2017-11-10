Posta not ready to play ‘king-maker’ in Stima clash

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10- Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo insists the team will not be travelling down to Kisumu to do anyone a favor when they face Western Stima on Saturday in a crucial relegation tie for the hosts.

Western Stima’s fate in the Kenyan Premier League hangs in the balance as they sit second from bottom in the standings with two matches left and a three-point gap to safety.

Their fate might however not be sealed until Wednesday when Zoo Kericho plays Thika United at the Kericho Stadium.

The two sides were meant to play tomorrow at the same venue in an early kick off, but according to Zoo Kericho who are the home team, Stima have refused to share the home ground.

Zoo’s home ground in Kericho had been temporarily suspended owing to safety concerns due to the political situation in the country, but head coach Sammy Okoth says they have been cleared to host Thika on Wednesday.

Stima will now head into the Posta tie with all focus geared on earning maximum points, a result that will see them bridge the gap between them and safety. Depending on the score-line, they might as well skip over Thika.

Posta get into the fixture with the target of cementing their hold on second spot and Omollo has asserted they will be going into the tie all out to secure a win.

“We are not going to do anyone a favor. We have our targets and the match is also crucial for us. We know that we stand a very good chance of finishing second if we win tomorrow and that is exactly what we are going to hunt for there,” Omollo said.

“It will not be an easy match. Stima want to survive and their future heavily relies on this match,” he added.

Posta are on 50 points, same as third placed Tusker FC and one ahead of Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz.

-Head-to-head-

In terms of recent past, the odds does not favour Stima who have only managed to pick one win while Posta have won three of their last five games.

But looking at their history, it seems like a balanced tie with their last nine meetings having ended with three wins each while the remaining games ended in draws. However, Stima’s last win over Posta was in 2011 when they won 2-1 in Kakamega.

-Mathare United-

Meanwhile, Mathare United will have what on paper looks like a simplified task when they face relegated Muhoroni Youth at the Ruaraka Complex.

Mathare are also hanging with some relegation ghosts around their heads as they are three points away from the automatic drop zones. With a win of a good margin, they will have one foot into safety.

Muhoroni have conceded a whooping 13 goals over their last two matches and with Francis Kimanzi’s men looking for a healthy score-line, they might be salivating at the prospect of meeting the struggling Muhoroni.

-Head-to-head-

Over their last 11 meetings, each side has won three times, while five of those matches ended in draws. The last three games between them have ended in draws, with the last two being scoreless. But if the current happenings are anything to go by, then it is bound to be a goalfest at Ruaraka.

“No game is easy. We had a target of getting three wins out of three matches; we got one last week against Nzoia now we have another tough tie against Muhoroni. They might be relegated but they are playing for honor and under no pressure. Such games are not easy,” Mathare head coach Kimanzi said.

KPL weekend fixtures

Saturday: Mathare United v Muhoroni Youth, Tusker FC v Sofapaka (Ruaraka Complex), Zoo Kericho v Thika United (Afraha Stadium, Nakuru), Bandari v Ulinzi Stars (Mbaraki Complex, Mombasa), Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia (Mumias Complex), Western Stima v Posta Rangers (Moi Stadium, Kisumu), SoNy Sugar v Nakumatt (Awendo Stadium).

Sunday: AFC Leopards v Chemelil Sugar (Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani).