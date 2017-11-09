Simbas dedicate Hong Kong tournament to fallen Okombe

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – The national 15-aside team have dedicated every performance during the Four Nations Cup in Hong Kong to fallen team-mate Mike Okombe who passed on Saturday last week.

Team captain Wilson Kopondo, speaking at the official unveiling of the tournament at the Kings Park Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon said,” We are doing this for Okombe (Mike)…we’re aiming for the title and doing it for the man himself…Mike Okombe.”

He also spoke about the attributes that have seen the Simbas invited to compete alongside defending champions Russia, hosts Hong Kong and fellow debutants Chile.

“The hard work we’ve put in over the past couple of weeks and the will to fight it out is what sees us here. We’ve prepared well enough for this and should have a good go at it,” he noted.

The Simbas start their campaign against Chile at 12.00pm on Friday before locking horns with Russia at the same time on Tuesday next week (November 14). They will wind up their campaign against hosts Hong Kong on Saturday November 18, the third meeting between the two sides this year.

-By Kenya Rugby Union website-