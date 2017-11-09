Kwesé to give one lucky winner trip to NBA All-Star weekend in LA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 –Zimbabwean satellite and broadcasting network Kwesé TV will be giving one super fan a once in a lifetime experience chance to win an all-expenses paid trip with a partner to the All-Star Weekend 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

NBA All-Star 2018, taking place from February16-18, 2018, is every basketball fan’s dream. It is a fun-filled, action packed weekend consisting of a variety of basketball events including the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, exhibitions, and performances culminating in the NBA All-Star Game held on the Sunday night.

Kwesé is giving one die-hard fan exclusive access to this one of a kind experience. All you have to do is tell us why you love the NBA, and be an active subscriber with a valid monthly subscription.

Each active decoder receives one entry into the competition. In addition to the main prize, there is also one NBA hamper up for grabs – to stand a chance to win simply join the conversation on social media: like, share or post your one reason for loving the NBA, tag @kwesésports and hashtag #KweseNBA #PickMeKwese and you’re good to go.

This amazing competition is open to subscribers in Kwesé territories including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Swaziland, Uganda and Zambia.

The competition closes at midnight November 30, 2017. The winner will be selected in a

The NBA in partnership with Kwesé Sports have launched #NBASundays, which will see games broadcast between 9pm to 12am every Sunday on Kwesé Sports. This is great for fans who usually stay up late to catch live games.

The NBA is exclusive to Kwesé and fans will need to purchase a Kwesé TV satellite dish and decoder to make sure they don’t miss any of the action. This is available at Kwesé branded dealers and online via the Kwesé e-store.