Zimbabwe, Libya guest teams for 2017 CECAFA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Zimbabwe Warriors and Libya will be the guest teams for this year’s CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup slated to kick off November 25 to run until December 9 in Kenya.

Zimbabwe and Libya replace Eretria and Djibouti in the 12 nation tournament that returns after two years since the 2015 edition that was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where record champions Uganda beat Rwanda 1-0 to win the title.

CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye on Wednesday confirmed that the regional tournament will be held across different venues in the country with the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Afraha Stadium in Nakuru and the Mumias Sports Complex the options to stage the event.

Teams will start arriving from November 22 with Kenya seeking to redeem its image from the last edition it hosted in 2013 where some teams were detained in hotels over unpaid bills.

The teams to participate include; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zanzibar, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somali, Sudan, South Sudan, Zimbabwe and Libya.

The prize money structure remains the same with the winner pocketing Sh 3.1m (30,000 USD), runner-ups take home Sh 2m (20,000 USD) while third place will go home with Sh 1m (10,000 USD).