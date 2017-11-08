Man City announce record Sh 64.2bn revenues

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Manchester City’s 2016-17 annual report reveals that the club’s revenues have grown for a third successive year © AFP/File / SCOTT HEPPELL

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 8 – Premier League leaders Manchester City announced record revenues of Sh64.2bn (£473.4m) for the past financial year on Wednesday.

The figures published in City’s annual report for 2016-17 mark an increase of 21 percent on the previous year’s revenues and represent the third successive year the club’s revenues have grown.

City are flying on the pitch as well at the moment, with Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side eight points clear at the Premier League summit and into the Champions League last 16.

“This report is about making sure our fans and our partners can see the true detailed status of every aspect of the club,” said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in a press release.

“What hopefully comes across is that the football organisation and off-field business have the right symmetry and balance to allow us to continue to further strengthen and grow.”

Related Content

Toure offered Manchester City extension
City raise Sterling bid to Sh6.160 billion
‘What are tackles?’, asks Guardiola
Manager Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are eight points clear at the Premier League summit and into the Champions League last 16 © AFP/File / Oli SCARFF

City, who were purchased by Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi in 2008, remain debt-free.

During Sheikh Mansour’s tenure, they have won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

The club had never previously recorded revenues above £400 million and Al Mubarak said revenue growth was moving “towards the £500 million mark”.

Guardiola failed to win a trophy in his first season as City manager, but chief executive Ferran Soriano said the club’s objectives were in line with the manager’s.

“We are committed to playing beautiful football and to win,” he said. “Both elements are compatible and the second is a consequence of the first.”

Al Mubarak said the nine trophies won by City’s youth teams showed youth development was “a central pillar for the club’s long-term sustainability”.

He also paid tribute to City’s women’s team for winning a treble of domestic trophies, calling it an “outstanding achievement”.

Shares
Popular
Zimbabwe, Libya guest teams for 2017 CECAFA
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
Okombe to be buried Nov 18 in Kakamega
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
LiAngelo Ball among three basketball players arrested in China: reports
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Koscielny to call time on France after WCup
Posted on by TEAMtalk Media
Olympiakos owner steps down for to fight corruption charges
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Recent
Olympiakos owner steps down for to fight corruption charges
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Man City announce record Sh 64.2bn revenues
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Messi keen to avoid Spain in World Cup
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Italy’s proud World Cup record in danger
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
LiAngelo Ball among three basketball players arrested in China: reports
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE