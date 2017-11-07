Teams head to Eldama Ravine for playoff

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – The battle for playoff slots in the Kenya National Volleyball League will take place this weekend, serving off on Friday at the penultimate round in Eldama Ravine.

KPA, who are currently in seventh position with 18 points, will open the fixture with a clash against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who are placed fourth.

The Dockers eying a slot in the playoffs have three other matches to play against Vihiga County, Prison Kenya and MKU.

General Service Unit (GSU) who leading the men’s log with 31 points from 11 matches will take on Coop Bank who are ranked second with 27 points from 10 matches. Coop Bank and GSU are sure of being in the playoffs.

To book a slot in the playoffs, KDF must win against KPA and hope to retain the position.

Prison Mombasa with 18 points are in fifth position and will host MKU with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs being slim.

In the ladies category Prison Kenya top the league with 18 points followed by KCB with 13 points, Prison Kenya 12, Nairobi Water 11, Western Bombers 3 and MKU.

This is the fourth time Eldama Ravine will be hosting the national volleyball tournament.