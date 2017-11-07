Shujaa to compete in Safland Sevens

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – The national Sevens team will compete at Safland Sevens in Namibia this weekend to end speculations that the team might fail to travel.

Assistant coach Will Webster, who will manage the team on Tuesday named the travelling squad that includes the Menengai Oilers duo of Eric Ombasa and Sam Muregi who will be making their debut.

The two proved their worth during the 2017 National Sevens Circuit and they will join Sammy Oliech, Oscar Ayodi, Eden Agero and Frank Wanyama as the Kenya Sevens set up seeks to try out combinations and test new and returning players ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Team for Safland Sevens:

Frank Wanyama, Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga,Samuel Oliech, Oscar Ayodi, Nelson Oyoo, Herman Humwa, Charles Omondi, Jeff Oluoch, Eden Agero, Eric Ombasa, Sam Muregi Management: Will Webster, Lamech Bogonko, Erick Ogweno