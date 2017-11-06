Suspect in Okombe’s murder presents self to police

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 6- A woman alleged to have stabbed and killed Kenya 15’s flanker Mike Okombe in Nakuru’s Olive Inn estate on Saturday night has presented herself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru but is yet to be arrested by detectives.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigation Officer Joseph Koini refuted claims that the suspect, 37-year old Maryanne Mumbi had been arrested, saying no arrests will be made until investigations into the matter are complete with officers following crucial leads.

“We are now investigating the case and we are following some positive leads. For now I cannot say when the suspect will be arraigned in court since we have not made arrests,” Kioni told the media at his office on Monday, but confirmed that the suspect will be interrogated.

Meanwhile, family lawyer Kamau Chomba who accompanied Mumbi to the DCI headquarters has refuted claims his client had gone into hiding, saying she did not have a reason to hide as police were still investigating the matter.

Preliminary reports indicate that the back-row who had earlier on Friday held a successful meeting with Nakuru RFC management to complete his transfer to former Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar had been involved in an argument with Mumbi at a birthday party before it turned ugly.

A car belonging to Mumbi’s sister was used to rush the player to Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, but in another unlucky twist, the car is being held at Nakuru’s Central Police Station having injured two people as it rushed him to hospital.

The rugby fraternity has been thrown into mourning following Okombe’s death on a year that they have been mourning several colleagues.

Earlier in January, Homeboyz RFC was mourning the passing on of Andrew Wekesa who was also allegedly stabbed and killed outside a club in Kitengela in the outskirts of Nairobi town. In July, KCB’s James Kilonzo was shot dead outside an M-Pesa shop at Kasarani area.

In December last year, the rugby family lost Mwamba’s Victor Wayodi and Nondie’s Ogeto Gecheo. Wayodi died of a suspected cardiac arrest while Gecheo succumbed to an injury picked up during a Kenya Cup match.

-By Wanjiru Macharia-