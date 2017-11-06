Future uncertain after relegation, says Muho’s Odongo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6- Muhoroni Youth head coach Jeff Odongo has admitted he is uncertain of the future of the team after they were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League following a 7-0 thrashing by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The sugarbelt side who gained promotion in 2012 has faced a tumultuous season characterized by financial struggles and there have been fears that the life of the team might come to an end once they slide back to the National Super League.

“As per now we are uncertain of what exactly the future holds for us but we will wait. The management said they are looking for new sponsors but up to now, there is no news yet so we don’t exactly know how things are,” Odongo told Capital Sport.

He has explained that the reason for their financial struggle has been their sponsors’ dwindling business which has in turn made it difficult for them to remit cash to the football team.

“The lack of sugarcane hurt our sponsor’s business because it became hard for them to bring money to football when in the first place their own employees were not being paid. We are still hopeful though that things will look up for them,” Odongo noted.

“We are going down to the NSL and even there, you need to have good money to make it count. It is huge heartbreak for us because this is a team that builds the youth, but I believe we can work hard and come back to the KPL within one season,” he added.

Muhoroni’s star looked to shine bright after performing well last season including winning the KPL Top Eight title but a hugely underperforming season, punctuated by frequent coaching turnover and cries of unpaid salaries have seen their efforts waste down.

Odongo took charge of the team recently after George Maina who was brought in to save the sinking ship abandoned it, citing difficulty to achieve due to their poor financial status.

Meanwhile, Western Stima’s woes to avoid the chop suffered a huge setback when they drew 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu. If they lose their next match and either Thika United or Mathare United pick one point, they will be relegated.

Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC also have some relegation fears cropping up. Zoo are 13th with 37 points while Nakumatt are a place below them with 36, just four shy of the automatic relegation zone.

The two teams can however guarantee themselves safety with a win in either of the two remaining matches.

“Mathematically, we are still not safe. My target is to get just three points from the available six and then look at how we can be better next season. It hasn’t been easy especially in the second leg but I am confident we will still be in the league,” Nakumatt head coach Anthony Mwangi said.

Mathare and Thika will also guarantee themselves safety if they win just one of their remaining two matches.

Nakumatt play Sony Sugar away and Kariobangi Sharks at home, Thika play Zoo Kericho away and Bandari at home while Mathare United play Muhoroni Youth at home and Posta Rangers away.

-Kimanzi’s best season-

Meanwhile, Mathare head coach Francis Kimanzi says if he successfully manages to guide the Slum Boys out of the snare of relegation, he will term this as the best year in his coaching career.

Kimanzi chose to go into the season with youngsters after losing most of his key players at the end of last season and though he says he does not regret the decision, he admits it has not been easy.

“Sometimes it needs a big heart and also a coach with a big heart to guide them. With youngsters sometime they might get a bit excited and not do things correctly but I am happy because in every game I see alot of improvement in individuals and the team,” Kimanzi said after his team’s 1-0 win over Nzoia.

“But at the end of the season if we are still in the league, this would be one of the best seasons in my career because I have experienced lots with top level teams and sometimes it’s nice to have the feeling of coaches who struggle and more so doing it with players who are less talented and maybe younger,” the experienced tactician, one of the most qualified in the region said.

-Matano pleased-

Elsewhere, AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano notes he is delighted to have delivered on his task of pulling Ingwe off the relegation quagmire and says he can now comfortably start planning on what he intends to achieve next season.

Matano was drafted into the team in July with the team struggling for results but Sunday’s 1-0 win over Nakumatt in Nairobi all but guaranteed them safety as it took them seven points off the automatic drop zone.

“I can say that I have finished the season strongly. We will not be relegated at the end of the season and we also finish with a trophy which is good. It has not been the way I want but nonetheless we have achieved something. Now it’s time to plan for next season,” Matano offered.

KPL weekend results

Saturday: Kakamega Homeboyz 2 Chemelil Sugar 2 (Mumias Complex), Kariobangi Sharks 7 Muhoroni Youth 0 (Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani).

Sunday: Tusker FC 0 Thika United 1 (Ruaraka Complex), Mathare United 1 Nzoia Sugar 0, AFC Leopards 1 Nakumatt 0 (Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani), Bandari 0 Posta Rangers 0 (Mbaraki Complex), SoNy Sugar 1 Sofapaka 0 (Awendo Stadium), Western Stima 2 Ulinzi Stars 2 (Moi Stadium, Kisumu), Zoo Kericho 1 Gor Mahia 1 (Afraha Stadium, Nakuru).