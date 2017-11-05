Police hunting for woman accused of killing Kenya 15s flanker Okombe

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Police are pursuing a woman accused of stabbing to death Kenya rugby 15s flanker Mike Okombe on Saturday evening in Nakuru.

According to detectives, the woman, 37-years-old, who was his wife, fled immediately after committing the crime that happened on Saturday evening around 7pm after the two attended a friend’s birthday party.

“We are looking for the accused who happens to be Okombe’s wife. She is at large and investigations are on. We will get her,” Rongai OCPD told Capital Sport on Sunday morning.

“Okombe and his lover, MaryAnne Mumbi, were attending a birthday party of their friend known as Okoth. The two had an argument before Mumbi went for a knife, which she used to stab Okombe to death,” the OCPD added.

Reports indicate that he was stabbed once in the chest and was declared dead on arrival at Valley Hospital in Nakuru where he was rushed by fellow rugby player Calvins Otieno.

Okombe’s friend who sought anonymity said there was a small disagreement between him and his girlfriend during which she dashed to the kitchen came back with a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The two had a child together but were not married.

Okombe, 27-years-old, who has since moved to Kabras Sugar Rugby Club had come to Nakuru to attend the birthday party and was to use his stay there to clear with his Nakuru RFC club which was yet to clear his move to Kabras.

Nakuru RFC mourned the player saying; “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing on of one of our own, Mike Okombe today. Kindly keep the family and the entire Nakuru rugby fraternity in your prayers during these trying times.”

Okombe was in Kenya Simbas head coach Jerome Paarwaters’ plans, having featured in the test match against Spain in 2016 where Kenya won 36-27 at home.

The back-row has played 16 consecutive test matches for Kenya between 2013 and 2016 winning 11 games.

His death has sparked an outpouring of support from Kenya Rugby fraternity, players, coaches and fans have sent their messages of condolences to the family.

Our condolences go out to the entire rugby fraternity, the family & friends of Mike Okombe. May peace surround you during this period pic.twitter.com/kHdslKm33d — #FLOODIES2017 (@ImpalaSaracens) November 5, 2017

” Always stand alone for God , He will never leave you alone. ” ~ RIP Mike Okombe https://t.co/lsRrnhEQck #RipMikeOkombe @micaw07 pic.twitter.com/duI6XI9D6C — Shujaa Pride (@kenya_7s) November 4, 2017

Rest in peace Mike Okombe. 🙁😦 pic.twitter.com/s5NehBHal8 — Nakuru Rugby Fans! (@NakuruRugbyFans) November 4, 2017

Mike Okombe you developed into a pillar right from Chomoka RFC as a leader too. We will miss you, RIP. pic.twitter.com/ebC8G5LkQ2 — Danns OBARI (@Danns_Obari) November 5, 2017