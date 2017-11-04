Ref substituted in Stoke v Leicester clash

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 4 – Referee Bobby Madley had to be substituted during the Stoke vs Leicester clash at the bet365 Stadium after picking a calf injury.

Jon Moss was quick to take over the 32-year-old as referee for the Potters vs Foxes match after Madley picked up a calf injury midway through the first half.

The match had to be halted for three minutes as the referee’s injury forced the first change of the clash.

Cries of ‘You’re not fit to referee’ rang round from fans inside the stadium as he took his place in the dugout.