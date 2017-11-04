Mourinho refuses to address angry Utd fans

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 4 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to meet the club’s Supporters Trust (MUST), over concerns his playing style in some recent matches has been negative.

In last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils kept things very tight and created few openings before Anthony Martial popped up with a late winner at Old Trafford.

In addition, Mourinho employed what appeared to be a defensively-minded strategy in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on 14 October in the Premier League.

He told Sky Sports, “I cannot meet a quarter of the planet. I think a quarter of the planet is Manchester United red. I cannot meet them.”

The Portuguese added he would not be surprised if he was greeted with a hostile reaction in Sunday’s clash with his former side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, saying, “That’s not a problem at all. I walk in the street and outside the football ‘heat’ I get so many Chelsea fans, especially in the area where I live, and I didn’t have one single one that wasn’t nice.

“What happened in the football stadium is a different thing. When I go to Stamford Bridge, I am the manager of their opponent so I accept every possible reaction with the utmost respect.”