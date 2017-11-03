Kerr hints at resting Kagere, Tuyisenge

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2- The Gor Mahia pair of Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere’s ambition of earning the 2017 Kenyan Premier League golden boot might be slowed down with head coach Dylan Kerr hinting he might rest the duo as he says they are under pressure.

Tuyisenge is joint top on the scorers’ chart with Nakumatt’s Kepha Aswani with 12 goals while Kagere sits joint second with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kassumba and Kariobangi Sharks’ Massoud Juma all who have 11.

“Jack and Meddie… I think the pressure of chasing for the golden boot is telling. Maybe it’s time to just give them a break,” Kerr said after his side’s 2-1 come-from-behind win over Western Stima at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday evening.

Tuyisenge didn’t have as much action infront of goal on Wednesday, having just one effort at goal, which however went off target. Meddie on the other side had several attempts at goal, but he could not get the 12th goal of the season to join Tuyisenge.

The Rwandese forward, who joined K’Ogalo in January last year from Rwandese side Police FC for a record Sh4m, has categorically stated his ambition to vie for the golden boot with Gor already having wrapped the league hunt.

With three games remaining, he hopes to score at least two goals to shake off from Aswani.

Meanwhile, Kerr was left furious and frustrated with Gor Mahia’s performance against Western Stima where they came from a goal down to win 2-1, but survived a few scares that would have otherwise seen them finish on the losing end.

Kerr described the performance as lethargic and blamed it on a lazy approach by the players as they had already wrapped up the fight for the league title.

“The first half was rubbish and not acceptable. I didn’t go in at half time because I needed to calm down. I wasn’t happy with the performance but that’s the way I am; I am passionate about my job and if they don’t want to play like I want them to play, I will bring people who will do that for me,” the tactician noted.

But even in the midst of the angering performance, Kerr was impressed with the way third choice keeper Shabaan Odhoji played despite it being his first match of the season.

I said to him this week that I am not playing him because we have won the league and the other two needed to rest, but I was playing him because he deserved it. His attitude and character in training has been superb. He is a diamond and he proved it with good saves in the match,” the coach noted.

Gor will be awarded with their trophy on the final match of the season on November 18 in Kisumu and before then, they have away ties to Zoo Kericho and Kakamega Homeboyz.

However, Kerr is uncertain whether or not he will rotate his squad to give a chance to players who are yet to play this season as he wants the team to keep the winning mentality and ensure a strong finish.

Against Stima, he made only two changes, Odhoji starting in goal while defender Joash Onyango started in defense in the absence of Harun Shakava who was out injured. Other players who made rare appearances included left back Mike Simiyu and winger Boniface Omondi.

Heading to this weekend’s tie against Zoo Kericho, Kerr will be forced to make changes with Geoffrey Walusimbi and Musa Mohammed out due to suspension.