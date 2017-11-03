Ferrari threaten to quit F1 over engine changes

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 3 – Ferrari have threatened to quit Formula 1 with Sergio Marchionne saying they “don’t want to play” if Liberty Media press on with plans to change the engine rules for 2021.

Earlier this week Liberty Media announced several changes to the engine regulations aimed at reducing costs, leveling the playing field and increasing the noise of the power units.

The announcement has not gone down with some of the teams with Mercedes and Renault voicing their concerns.

Ferrari have now stated that they may quit the sport if the proposed changes are implemented.

“It (Formula One) has been part of our DNA since the day we were born,” Ferrari president Marchionne said.

“It’s not as though we can define ourselves differently.

“But if we change the sandbox to the point where it becomes an unrecognisable sandbox, I don’t want to play anymore.”

He added: “Liberty has got a couple of good intentions in all of this, one of which is to reduce the cost of execution for the team, which I think is good.

“[But] there are a couple of things we don’t necessarily agree with.

“One is the fact that somehow powertrain uniqueness is not going to be one of the drivers of distinctiveness of the participants’ line-up.

“I would not countenance this going forward.

“The fact that we now appear to be at odds in terms of the strategic development of this thing, and we see the sport in 2021 taking on a different air, is going to force some decisions on the part of Ferrari.”

Asked how he would feel being the one to lead Ferrari out of F1, Marchionne replied: “Like a million bucks because I’ll be working on an alternative strategy to try and replace it. A more rational one, too.”