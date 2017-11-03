Discipline costs Adimo place in Kenya Simbas squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3- Kenya Harlequin fly-half Isaac Adimo has been dropped from the Kenya Simbas team travelling to Hong Kong for the four-nations invitational tournament on discipline grounds.

While announcing the squad on Friday morning, head coach Jerome Paarwater said Adimo, who has been a core part of the team in the recently concluded season has not been attending sessions regularly, but has at the same time said the door is not closed on him.

“Most of the times people shy away from talking about it, but I will say it. Adimo was dropped from the team because of discipline. He wasn’t training regularly with the team and he wasn’t doing the things we want him to do,” Paarwater told Capital Sport.

“But he is a good player and he is still part of the team. If he comes back to himself and start doing things right, he is always welcome. He is a quality player but discipline is a key area in my philosophy as coach,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adimo will be replaced by Impala’s Nato Simiyu who returns to the team after a whole year out. Also available to play at number 10 for the Simbas is Nondies’ Biko Adema who missed the last few matches due to injury.

At the same time, Paarwater has handed first tour debuts to KCB’s Peter Kilonzo, Starthmore’s Alex Olaba and Elkeans Musonye.

The team is set to travel to Hong Kong on Monday and will start their campaign against Chile before playing Russia and the hosts.

“We are going into the tournament to win. We expect tough opposition but we believe this is very crucial for us in the run up to next year’s World Cup qualifiers,” Paarwater said.

Simbas squad to Hong Kong

Forwards: Moses Amusala (KCB), Peter Karia (KCB), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Wilson K’opondo (SportPesa Quins/Captain), Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB), Joshua Chisanga (Homeboyz), Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), Oscar Simiyu (KCB), Dennis Karani (Resolution Impala Saracens), Erick Kerre (Resolution Impala Saracens), Martin Owillah (KCB), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos)

Backs: Samson Onsomu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Nato Simiyu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Leo Owade (Resolution Impala Saracens), David Ambunya (SportPesa Quins), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Vincent Mose (Resolution Impala Saracens), Lyle Asiligwa (SportPesa Quins), Biko Adema (Nondescripts), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz)

Management: Jerome Paarwater (Head Coach), Dominique Habimana (Assistant Coach), Richard Ochieng (Conditioning Coach), Levy Labeeb (High Performance Consultant), Chris Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila (Team Manager)

Simbas fixtures

V Chile – Friday 10 November, 12.00pm EAT

V Russia – Tuesday 14 November, 12.00pm EAT

V Hong Kong – Saturday 18 November, 12.00pm EAT