Blomqvist seeded first in East African Safari Classic Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The 1984 Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist will be the first off the ramp at the 2017 Kenya Airways East African Safari Classic Rally.

Blomqvist, who is also the defending champion of Safari Classic Rally, was placed first on the seeded start order released by organisers on Friday.

He leads over 30 drivers in this year’s edition of Safari Classic slated to take place from November 23rd to December 1st in Kenya and Tanzania.

Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, the son of veteran Safari Rally driver Frank Tundo who is also taking part in the event, is seeded second in the star-studded list which also has Baldev Singh Chager taking off in third and two-times champion Ian Duncan being seeded fourth.

Geoff Bell, from South Africa, is seeded fifth navigated by Kenya’s Timothy Challen.

Challen is no stranger to the prestigious event having navigated Bell in previous editions.

Bell will followed by Jorge Perez Comparc, Richard Jackson and Pilippe Gache in a Mazda.

Raaji Singh Bharij will team up with Rajay Sehmi in ninth in a locally build Porsche 911.

Onkar Rai is seeded 10th. He will team up with Gareth Dawe who also navigates him in the Kenyan National Rally Championship.

During the event, organisers EASR Limited also confirmed the final list of cosponsors for the event.

Event General Manager Pipi Renu thanked all the co-sponsors for their unswerving support.

“We are glad to welcome all co-sponsors to the 2017 Classic. The co-sponsors have not only helped the organisers put up a world class event but injected lots of quality to ensure smooth running,” Pipi said.

Kenya Airways, the local carrier is back as the title sponsor for the umpteenth time. They are sponsoring the prestigious biennial event for the seventh time since inception in 2003.

Top Ten seeded start list

Stig Blomqvist (Porsche 911) Carl Tundo (Triumph)

3.Baldev Singh Chager (Porsche 911)

Ian Duncan (Ford Capri) Geoff Bell (Datsun) Jorge Perez Comparc Richard Jackson phillppe Gache (Mazda) Raaji Bharij (Porsche 911) Onkar Rai (Porsche 911)