Gor boss Kerr offers to help Okumbi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2- Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has offered a helping hand to Harambee Stars First Coach Stanley Okumbi to ensure that the performance of the national team improves and they qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Though coy that he is not interested in the national team job, Kerr said he would offer his help in terms of advice and past experiences to Okumbi if required, reiterating that he is happy at Gor Mahia.

“The coach needs help and I am here if he needs me to help. If he wants me to come support him I will do that because I want him to succeed; everyone wants him to succeed. Sometimes coaches need help, advice and support from other people outside the national team set up because everybody wants same thing; success,” Kerr who has time and again spoken of the improvement of Kenyan football said.

On whether he is ready to dump Gor Mahia who he has just led to their 16th Kenyan Premier League title, Kerr was coy, saying he is happy at the club.

“My job here is at Gor Mahia and I am happy. I like my players, my staff and my club chairman who has been amazing and backed 100 percent. He has let me do my job without interference which in Africa is very rare,” the British tactician said.

Stars started off their 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualification campaign on the wrong footing losing 2-1 away to Sierra Leone and will play their next match in March next year when Ghana’s Black Stars visit Nairobi.

Between now and then, Kerr who is working in his second African country after coaching Simba in Tanzania says he is ready, if called upon to give advice based on his past experiences especially in the United Kingdom.

“I think all the stakeholders should sit down in a round table before the start of the season and sort out everything about Kenyan football,”

“We have three years to qualify for the World Cup, 18 months to AFCON… are we gonna kid ourselves and say we will qualify or are we gonna do something about it.”

“I am not trying to rectify Kenyan football because I have no right to do that but I wanna give my experience of football around the world to make Kenyan football better,” the coach further added.

The tactician has been in the country since July when he landed in to help Gor Mahia back to the top and he has worked his magic, the club losing only one match under his watch.

His next target now after helping Gor to the title will be helping them take their feet back up in continental football. Gor Mahia has not been to the group stages of an African Championship since 1993 and Kerr is confident his current squad can bring back the glory days.