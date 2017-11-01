Wanyama begins field work for Tottenham

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has started field work training, although uncertainty surrounds if he could return to action this season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

According to Spurs’ official Twitter account, the Kenya international has started working out on the pitch as a part of his rehabilitation from injury he picked up on their pre-season tour of America in July.

A tweet from the Premier League club read: “Victor Wanyama (knee) is starting field work training this week as he continues his recovery.”

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino had earlier expressed fears about Wanyama’s situation, telling the English media: “We are concerned about his situation. We must wait for when he sees a specialist and then we’ll see what happens.”

Should the 26-year-old not be able to recover before the end of the current campaign, he could miss the Harambee Stars’ crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Ghana in March next year in Nairobi. Kenya lost their opening encounter in the competition 2-1 to Sierra Leone in Group F.