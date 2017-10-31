Spurs fans terrified on reports Wanyama is out for the season

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 31 – Tottenham Hotspur fans are terrified that they will once again have to deal without a key first team player for longer than expected as reports have surfaced that Kenyan international Victor Wanyama will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Harambee Stars captain and midfielder has not featured for Spurs since the defeat to Chelsea at Wembley in August and that game remains his only start of the season, with a brief cameo against Newcastle his only other action so far.

During this week’s episode of Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports, Daily Mail journalist Ian Ladyman suggested that Wanyama’s season may already be over.

Spurs provided their last update on the midfielder last Friday, when they admitted that he had seen a specialist over his knee issues.

“Victor Wanyama is receiving treatment and continuing to go through rehabilitation, following up with a specialist next week,” the club said in a tweet ahead of last week’s press conference

Wanyama was a key man for Spurs last season as they achieved their highest league finish in over 50 years, but he has barely featured in the new campaign.

And the rumours have sent Spurs fans into panic mode as they fear he could be a long-term absentee like Erik Lamela or Danny Rose.

Here is a sample of what the fans are saying on Twitter.

If this Wanyama rumour about him being out for the season is true, it’s going to be a monumental blow to our season. #THFC #COYS — Jordan Pomeroy (@EastTerrace00) October 29, 2017

If that thing is true about Wanyama being out the season. We need to take a real look at our medical staff because wtf

I worry whenever Pochettino says an injury is minor or not serious, that we will see that player again. Rose, Lamela and Wanyama #THFC

Wanyama out for the season? We arguably have the worst medical team going

So Wanyama is out for the whole season? Wouldn’t be surprised if Poch was to stub his toe and go into a coma for 4 years at this point.

If Wanyama is indeed out for the season (which we were told was a minor knee problem) then that is a huge blow. #THFC

Talk Wanyama is out for the season. If this is true our medical staff need a kick up the arse

How as a slight knock kept Wanyama out for the season? Someone at the club has made a howler here, surely…

I have big reservations about the #Spurs medical department these days. Recovery times always longer than predicted. What’s with #Wanyama?