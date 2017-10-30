FKF cancels Rwanda friendly, to play Zambia

Shares

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 30- The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced the cancellation of the national team’s friendly match against Rwanda’s Amavubi initially set for November 11 and will instead play Zambia’s Chipolopolo in Nairobi on November 14.

Rwanda will be facing Ethiopia in a 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) two-legged qualification match and have asked to pull out of the tie as head coach Antoine Hey focuses on getting the Amavubi into next year’s CHAN in Morocco.

After Kenya was stripped of the rights to host the biennial championship and thus losing its place to play the tourney, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approached Egypt as a replacement, but the Pharaohs declined the invitation.

The continental body swung back the favor to East Africa and picked Rwanda, hosts of the last CHAN in 2016 to face Ethiopia who also took part in the last tournament, in a qualification tie to replace Egypt.

Previously, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa had insinuated they would call on CAF to hand them the slot as the stripping of hosting rights was not purely their error, but seems CAF never much listened to the plea.

The tie will be vital for under pressure First Coach Stanley Okumbi whose side has lost three of their last four matches, one competitive and two friendly.

Kenya’s last pair of friendly matches in Asia ended in defeat, losing 2-1 to Iraq in Basra before going down to lowly ranked Thailand in Bangkok with a 1-0 scoreline.

The results consequently saw Kenya dip 14 places in FIFA rankings to sit 102, but over the next FIFA friendly window, the Stars will look to shine once again when they face the Chipolopolo, a side they drew 1-1 with in their last meeting 2016 in an African Cup of Nations Qualifier.

With Nyayo National Stadium closed for renovation, the match will either be played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos which has been the defacto home ground for Stars over the last three home friendly matches or the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.