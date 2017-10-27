Kenya’s Morans pull out from Assupol Sevens

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Kenya Morans Sevens team has withdrawn from the Assupol Sevens tournament that was scheduled to be held in South Africa this weekend due to visas hitch.

According to the Kenya Rugby Union, the unexpected public holiday on Wednesday meant that the team’s visas could only be finalized on Friday morning, thus affecting the team’s scheduled travel originally planned for today morning.

And with the team all set to travel, further attempts to get later flights to South Africa resultantly proved futile, prompting the Kenya Rugby Union to pull out the side from the tournament.

“The Kenya Rugby Union Board regrets this decision occasioned by unforeseen circumstances and will put in place measures to ensure adequate preparations for the Sevens World Series,” a statement from the Rugby Federation announced.

The team will now concentrate on competing in the Safland Sevens tournament in Namibia on November 11-12.

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu had named a 16-man travelling squad for the two tournaments.

Simiyu had named a blend of new and experienced players, most of who impressed during the just concluded National Sevens Circuit.

Among the new players who have found favor in Simiyu’s eyes include Menengai Oilers’ star Harold Anduvate who was one of the best performers in the recently concluded circuit and was named Most Valuable Player at the Kabeberi Sevens.

His Oilers teammate Sam Muiregi has also earned a place in the team which also sees new entrant Charles Omondi from Homeboyz. The Deejays’ skipper Jeff Oluoch has also been included in the final 16-man squad.

Experienced faces in the team include the world’s second best top try scorer in World Sevens history Collins Injera who has just returned from injury as well as Dennis Ombachi who single handedly led Nondies to the Challenge Trophy at the Christie Sevens.

Others are KCB’s Arthur Owira, Kabras sugar scrum half Brian Tanga, Frank Wanyama, Nelson Oyoo and Dan Sikuta.

Simiyu will use the tournament in Namibia as part of his pre-season plan ahead of the season opening Dubai Sevens in the United Arab Emirate on December 2.