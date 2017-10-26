Quins face Deejays in Floodies quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- After the completion of the National Sevens Circuit, focus will now shift to the longer version of the game with the annual Impala Floodlit tournament opening up the season, just before the Kenya Cup begins.

The biggest fixture on the opening weekend of November 4 will see Homeboyz RFC take on Kenya Harlequins in the quarter finals with defending champions and hosts Impala RFC handed a bye for the first round.

The other quarter final tie will see last year’s losing finalists and reigning Kenya Cup champions KCB tackle Kisii RFC while Strathmore Leos will take on University of Nairobi side Mean machine who were relegated from the Kenya Cup at the end of last season.

The winner in the top of the bill clash pitting Homeboyz and Quins will take on the winner between KCB and Kisii in the semis while the Leos/Machine winner will take on holders Impala in the last eight which will be played on November 11.

All the participating teams will use the tournament as a launching pad of the 15s season. The teams will however miss the services of Kenya Sevens players, some of who will be in South Africa for pre-season in between the Assupol and Safland 7s while the rest will be in camp.

Quarters: 4th November

3 PM: KCB vs Kisii RFC

5 PM: Strathmore Leos vs Mean Machine

7 PM: Kenya Harlequins vs Homeboyz