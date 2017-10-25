Pitch invading squirrel goes nuts at City’s Etihad Stadium

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 25 – Football fans enjoyed a spot of pre-match entertainment last night – courtesy of a furry pitch invader.

Shortly before kick-off, groundsmen spotted a grey squirrel by the corner flag at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

To the cheers of fans, they attempted to shoo it away with their forks.

They then spent eight minutes chasing the animal around the pitch as it weaved its way past all their challenges.

Eventually one man grabbed hold of it – only to let it slip through his fingers again when it nipped his hand.

He yelped out in pain as the squirrel leapt back on to the turf and headed down the wing.

Staff eventually used rakes and shovels to shepherd it away from the pitch before the cup game against Wolves.

Exhausted, the plucky rodent was eventually scooped up by one of the groundsmen wearing thick gloves who carried it away to safety.

-By Daily Mail-