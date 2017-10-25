Shaban added in Kenya 7s provisional squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – After being omitted in the initial provisional Kenya Sevens squad, KCB RFC utility back Shaban Ahmed has been added to the team.

The KCB half back, who was the highest try scorer with 25 as well as the top points scorer with 167 in the 2017 National Sevens Circuit, is expected to link up with the rest of the squad which will be further whittled down ahead of upcoming assignments.

The 28-year-old KCB play maker was instrumental in converting the conversions for the Bankers and was named the Most Valuable Player in the last leg at Dala Sevens over the weekend in Kisumu.

He was also named the Most Valuable Player in Prinsloo Sevens in Kisumu where KCB won the Main Cup title.

The inclusion of Shaban now sees KCB with players as he joins his team-mates; Andrew Amonde, Martin Owila, Arthur Owira and Jacob Ojee in the squad that will be trimmed down to 26 players with 18 expected to be handed a contract for the new season that has the HSBC Sevens World Series, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

Impala RFC produced a big chunk of seven players led by Samuel Oliech while Kabras – the 2017 National Sevens Circuit champions have four players led by Dan Sikuta.

Mwamba has only three players (star winger Injera, centre Billy Odhiambo and fly-half Daniel Taabu).

All the regulars led by Mwamba’s star winger Collins Injera were included while New Zealand based Willy Ambaka is also in the squad.

Notable inclusion is Black Blad fly-half Levy Amunga who has been very instrumental for the Kenyatta University side.

However, KCB fly-half Darwin Mukidza did not make the squad after not having an impressive season last year in the HSBC Sevens World Series.