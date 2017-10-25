I am 100 percent staying, says Tuyisenge

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25- Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge has handed Gor Mahia a huge shot in the arm, saying he is 100 percent willing to extend his commitment to the 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions with his contract running out at the end of the season.

The forward who signed for Sh4mn in January last year from Rwandese club Police FC told Capital Sport on Wednesday that contract talks with the club’s management are looking up and he will still be part of the club next season.

“We have been talking with the management and primarily, there is an agreeement. They have listened to my terms and I think I have already made up my mind that I will stay. I have enjoyed being here and now that we are in the Champions League next year, it hasn’t been a hard decision to make,” the forward said.

Tuyisenge’s form has been a huge pillar in Gor Mahia’s title winning run this season, having scored 12 goals and set up one.

He has now asked his compatriots, Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana and Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi to also consider extending their stays at the club.

“You know all of us are like brothers and when one goes away, then it’s a little heartbreak. I want to ask Karim and Walusimbi to extend their contracts as well and let’s achieve greater things with this club next season now that we are playing in continental football,” the forward added.

Striker Meddie Kagere who has seven months to run in his contract has also hinted he will extend it to the end of next season and has also urged those whose contracts run out at the end of the season to consider staying.

“When you have new players coming in then you need some time to gel and become a strong team. But now, we have already built a strong squad and we have blended in as teammates and it would be so great if we get into the season together,” Kagere said.

“We want to achieve great things next season and with this squad, I know that we can do well in the Champions League. Getting to the group stages is a realistic target for us,” the Ugandan-born Rwandese forward further said.

Among other players whose contracts will be running out in December include skipper Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava and striker George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo, earlier on named the August player of the month.

Odhiambo said that he has offers from three teams already and he is yet to make a decision.

“I still have a contract with Gor Mahia ending in December but there are three teams which have approached me. I am looking at them and my agent is also on the same so I should be able to make a good decision on the same sometime soon,” the winger added.

Meanwhile, the players have added on to their coach Dylan Kerr’s cry for a Group Stage target for the Champions League.

Kagere who won the league with Gor in 2015 but left at the turn of the new season says he is personally motivated to ensure the club reaches that level.

“We have to put this team to conquering the continent now. We have done that in Kenya by being dominant and it’s time to ensure the team also dominates in Africa. Growth is all about going one step above always,” Kagere said.

His sentiments were shared by Tuyisenge who will be playing continental football for the third time in his career having already featured twice with Police FC in Rwanda.

“Last year, we failed to win the league and I wasn’t very pleased. We worked hard this year as a team and we finally got it. This is done, now onto the next project. I am confident we can get to the group stages,” Tuyisenge opined.

With CAF increasing the number of teams in the Group Stages to 16, Gor will only need to win two home and away matches to make it to the Group Stages, commonly referred to as the ‘money bracket’ of continental football.