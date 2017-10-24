KCB star Shaban omitted as Kenya 7s provisional squad named

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24- Despite having a stellar season in the just concluded National Sevens Circuit, KCB Rugby Club utility back Shaban Ahmed did not catch the eyes of selectors as Kenya Rugby Union named a 42-man provisional squad for the busy 2017/18 season.
Shaban was the top try scorer (25) and points scorer (167) in the 2017 National Sevens Series and guided his club KCB to the Prinsloo 7s title where he was named the Most Valuable Player.
The 28-year-old KCB play maker was instrumental in converting the conversions for the Bankers and was named the Most Valuable Player in the last leg at Dala Sevens over the weekend in Kisumu.
KCB, who finished fourth in the 2017 series, has four players (Andrew Amonde, Martin Owila, Arthur Owira and Jacob Ojee in the squad that will be whittled down to 26 players with 18 expected to be handed a contract for the new season that has the HSBC Sevens World Series, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.
All the regulars led by Mwamba’s star winger Collins Injera were included while New Zealand based Willy Ambaka is also in the squad.
Notable inclusion is Black Blad fly-half Levy Amunga who has been very instrumental for the Kenyatta University side.
However, KCB fly-half Darwin Mukidza did not make the squad after not having an impressive season last year in the HSBC Sevens World Series.
Impala RFC produced a big chunk of seven players led by Samuel Oliech while Kabras – the 2017 National Sevens Circuit champions have four players led by Dan Sikuta.
Mwamba has only three players (star winger Injera, centre Billy Odhiambo and flyhalf Daniel Taabu).
-Provisional squad-
Props
- Andrew Amonde – KCB
- Harold Anduvati- Oilers
- Herman Humwa – Quins
- Ian Minjire – Impala
- Martin Owilla- KCB
- Oscar Ouma – Nakuru
- Charles Omondi – Homeboyz
- Dan Sikuta – Kabras
- Elkeans Musonye – Strathmore
- Derrick Mayar – Impala
- Willy Ambaka – Manawatu***
Hookers
- Arthur Owira- KCB
- Frank Wanyama – Quins
- Jeff Oluoch – Homeboyz
- Monate Akwei – Nakuru
- Richard Sidindi – Impala
- Bush Mwale – Homeboyz
Scrumhalves
- Brian Tanga – Kabras
- Collins Injera – Mwamba
- Dominic Osino – Kabras
- Michael Wanjala – Homeboyz
- Sam Onsomu – Impala
- Brian Waihenya – Blak Blad
Flyhalves
- Eden Agero – Quins
- Mark Kwemoi – Impala
- Felix Ayange – Kabras
- Leonard Mugaisi – Homeboyz
- Daniel Taabu – Mwamba
- Levi Amunga -Blak Blad
Centres
- Eric Ombasa – Oilers
- Oscar Ayodi – Homeboyz
- David Ambunya – Quins
- Lucas Opal – Strathmore
- Samuel Motari – Impala
- Samuel Oliech – Impala
- Billy Odhiambo – Mwamba***
Wing
- Alex Olaba – Strathmore
- Dennis Ombachi – Nondies
- Jacob Ojee – KCB
- Nelson Oyoo – Nakuru
- Sam Muregi – Oilers
- Derrick Keyoga – Oilers
