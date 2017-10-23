Rono retains Toronto title in record time

Shares

TORONTO, Canada, Oct 23- Philemon Rono successfully defended his Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon title on Sunday while giving organisers something they had coveted for the past three years: a Canadian all-comers’ record.

The diminutive Kenyan crossed the finish line in 2:06:52, a two-second improvement on the record set by Ethiopia’s Yemane Tsegay three years ago in Ottawa.

In addition to the Sh2.5mn place prize money, Rono will return to his training base in Kaptagat with Sh4.1mn for the record.

With temperatures about 11C at the start and a slight breeze coming in off Lake Ontario, the pace was furious from the beginning – 29:29 at 10 kilometres and then 1:02:35 at the halfway point.

Three assigned pacemakers were charged with the responsibility of delivering the favoured athletes to at least the course record (formerly held by Ethiopia’s Derissa Chimsa at 2:07:05), but after 25 kilometres the pacemakers were all gone.

Shortly after this point, Dickson Chumba, the 2015 Chicago and 2014 Tokyo champion, went to the front with only Rono for company.

To many observers it looked as though Chumba was running according to form and his compatriot might be in trouble.

But by 30 kilometres Rono surged and opened up a gap which grew to a winning margin of more than two minutes by the finish.

Indeed, a visibly disappointed Chumba stopped the clock at 2:09:11. His mood was in stark contrast to that of the winner.

“The first thing I came here for was to defend,” a smiling Rono said afterwards. “I was expecting the time will come automatically. Today the time came because I was pushing with Chumba. When I went in front, I said, ‘I will not reduce the pace and let me maintain my constant pace’.

“When I passed the remaining metres, I could see I was running at 2:06 (pace) so I was very happy because I had run faster than my personal best and the course record. I was not worried (about Chumba) because when I started running hard I said there is no need to look back. Just focus and when you focus you know you what you will achieve at the end.

“There will be a celebration because this is an achievement. When you get an achievement you celebrate. I will celebrate when I arrive at home with the team.”

Chumba, who ran 2:06:25 in Tokyo earlier this year, complained of a tight hamstring.

“From 30 kilometres on, I had a hurt hamstring,” he said. “The race is not easy. From 10k to 21k is easy; from 25 to 40 km it is not easy. The course is very difficult. Rono knows the roads and he was telling me about last year and how he knows the course.”