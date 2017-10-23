Bayern confirm Mueller injury, Hummels in doubt

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Oct 23 – Bayern Munich have new injury concerns for this week’s double-header against RB Leipzig with Mats Hummels joining Thomas Mueller on the walking wounded list, according to German daily Bild.

Bayern’s stand-in captain Mueller limped out of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Hamburg with with a tear in his right hamstring which will rule him out for up to three weeks, the club confirmed on Monday.

It means he is set to miss Germany’s friendlies against England in London on November 10 and against France four days later in Cologne.

The Germany star was injured trying to use his heel to make a pass during his ten minutes on the field before going off injured in Hamburg.

Hummels also picked up an ankle injury in the narrow win, according to Bild.

However, there is still hope the centre-back can play in Wednesday’s German Cup, second-round, clash at RB Leipzig and Saturday’s Bundesliga clash against third-placed Leipzig in Munich, which Muller will miss.

He is the second Bayern captain to succumb to injury in recent weeks with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ruled out until January with a fractured foot.

In Mueller’s absence, Spain star Thiago Alcantara is set to fill the attacking midfield role.

Bayern winger Arjen Robben said they need their Germany star fit as quickly as possible, but he will miss their key league game at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on November 4.

“It’s always a worry when a player drops out with injury,” said the Dutchman.

“We don’t need that at the moment. Thomas is now our captain and is very important.”