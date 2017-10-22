Kabras win 2017 National Sevens Series title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Kabras Sugar were crowned the 2017 National Sevens Series champions after beating Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 19-7 to finish third in the last leg at Dala 7s on Sunday in Kisumu.

Homeboyz retained the Dala 7s title after a 12-10 hard fought win over KCB where Ahmed Shaban put KCB 5-0 ahead but Mike Wanjala converted Oscar Okaron’s try to see the deejays lead 7-5 at the break.

Jeff Oluoch grounded the ball to see the deejays extend their lead,12-5. Arthur Owira kept the bankers in touch, landing at the cornerto make it 12-10, Homeboyz holding out to retain the Dala Sevens.

By winning the playoff, Kabras(currently on 85 points) earn 17 points which takes them to 102 in total. If Homeboyz(currently on 78 points) wins the final, they will have 100 points which will be two less than Kabras Sugar’s. They lose to KCB they will finish at 98.

On their way to the title, the 2016 Kenya Cup champions won Christie 7s and Sepetuka 7s beating Impala Saracens on both occasions. They finished third at Kabeberi 7s, reached Driftwood 7s quarters and finished fifth at Prinsloo 7s.

Homeboyz won Driftwood 7s, Impala took Kabeberi 7s while KCB won the Prinsloo 7s.

-Additional reporting from Raga House-