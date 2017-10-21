Pochettino concerned with Wanyama injury problem

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 21 – Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that midfielders Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele will miss Sunday’s game at home to Liverpool and admitted that he is concerned by the pair’s injury problems.

Wanyama hasn’t played since August and is set to see a specialist regarding his knee injury. It had been reported earlier this month that the Kenya international was hoping to return against Liverpool, but Wanyama has been dealt a set-back after having failed to make the expected progress and Spurs will now consult a specialist.

Pochettino told reporters: “We are concerned about Wanyama’s situation. We must wait for when he sees the specialist and then we’ll see what happens.

“But of course after some time without him involved in the training sessions and with the team, we are concerned. But now we need to wait next week to have a more clear idea of what’s going on.”

Dembele, meanwhile, suffered a hip problem in training ahead of the Real Madrid game, which is especially concerning given the Belgian’s previous injury issues.

Pochettino said: “He had an incident in one of the training sessions [before the Real Madrid game], and complained about one of his hips and he’s not able to cope with the intensity of the training.

“It’s as simple as that. It’s been three or four days since the incident and he can’t cope with the intensity of the training.”

Danny Rose made his first appearance since January as he featured as a substitute in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw away to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

However, Pochettino stressed that the defender isn’t fit enough to start against Liverpool, and is more likely to be involved from the offset in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to West Ham United.

Pochettino added: “He’s still not ready to start. He needs to build up his fitness but we are so happy because he’s doing very well. He had the possibility to be on the bench on Tuesday. It was important for the team and to play a few minutes. Always, when you start to feel involved again and help the team, it’s so important after 10 months.

“Now it’s a process to build up [his fitness] and get him better every day and then we’ll see if on Wednesday he has the possibility maybe to be in the starting XI. It depends on the progression.”

Ben Davies could return against Liverpool after recovering from illness, with Jan Vertonghen an alternative option on the left side of the defence.