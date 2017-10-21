Ozil will remain professional, despite Utd link

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 21 – Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil’s professionalism will not be in doubt, despite speculation that the Arsenal midfielder could be heading to Manchester United.

Ozil’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and several reports in the UK press this week have suggested that he could make a January move to Old Trafford.

The German international has continued to look out of sorts this season and Arsenal could cash in on him in the New Year, rather than let him leave for nothing in the summer.

But Gunners boss Wenger is confident that Ozil will be able to ignore the transfer rumour mill and focus on what remains of his Arsenal career.

“We have to deal with all kinds of speculation when the players are at the end of their contracts,” said Wenger.

“On the other hand, to be professional is to give 100 per cent as long as you are somewhere. For the rest, we came out many times and said that’s the situation.

“When a player plays for Arsenal Football Club, his commitment cannot be linked with the length of his contract, it has just to be linked with the responsibility and the ambition he has to win the football game.

“It can be a problem for the press conferences, but for football players it is not exactly the same. He is responsible for his performances on the Saturday, he has a social contract with the rest of the players.

“Players going or not going it’s not a new thing and that’s why I tell you it’s not an excuse. We all want to play football, and never miss a game in your life because of your future.

“You just focus on enjoying the day and giving absolutely everything.”