Kabras to face Bulls in Dala 7s Cup quarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Log leaders Kabras Sugar will tackle Western Bulls in the Main Cup quarter final at the Dala Sevens as the 2017 National Sevens Series concludes on Sunday.

In other Cup pairings KCB will lock horns with Webuye, overall series defending champions Homeboyz take on Makueni while Impala Saracens face it out with Kenyatta University’s Blak blad.

Kabras, who are on track to win their first ever series title, finished day one unbeaten, topping Pool A with a 26-0 win over Daystar University while their closest contenders Impala sailed through as Pool B winners after posting a 10-5 win over Kisii with KCB beating Blad 17-7.

Homeboyz topped Pool D with a 27-0 victory over Western Bulls while Makueni reached the Cup quarterfinals with a 17-0 win over hosts Kisumu as Webuye reached the last eight after edging out Egerton 14-12.

Kabras became the first side to storm the cup quarters with a 24-0 win over hosts Kisumu. They were joined by Impala who posted a 35-0 win over Egerton as Makueni kept their hopes of reaching the last eight with a comprehensive 31-0 win over Daystar.

Also reaching the quarters were KCB who stung MKU Thika 36-0 in Pool C action. Webuye were 17-7 winners over Kisii to stand a realistic chance of reaching the cup quarters.

Kabras were earlier made to work for a 12-0 win over upstarts Makueni. Hosts Kisumu also signalled their intent with a 14-10 win over Daystar as Impala Saracens posted a 36-0 win over Webuye.

Kisii RFC pulled off a 24-12 win over Egerton with KCB defeating Catholic 22-19. Blak Blade left it late in the 19-17 win over a determined MKU Stingers.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-