Huddersfield end Man United unbeaten run

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 21 – Manchester United fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Manchester City moved five points clear at the Premier League summit.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre scored at the John Smith’s Stadium to give Huddersfield a first win over United since 1952 and condemn Jose Mourinho’s side to their first loss of the campaign.

United, who drew 0-0 at Liverpool last weekend, replied through half-time substitute Marcus Rashford.

City took full advantage by beating Burnley 3-0, with Sergio Aguero equalling Eric Brook’s all-time club scoring record of 177 goals.