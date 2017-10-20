Sony pips Vihiga to GOtv Shield bronze

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20- Benjamin Mosha’s belter of a finish 12 minutes from time saw Sony Sugar clinch the bronze medal of the 2017 GOtv Shield after beating National Super League side Vihiga United 2-1 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Friday afternoon.

Vihiga United who lost to AFC Leopards in the semi-finals scored first via Amos Kigadi, but Ugandan George Abege drew the two sides level to begin Sony Sugar’s comeback.

“It was a very tough match because Vihiga is a good side. But we were resilient and we fought hard. It is a good incentive to finish the season with though we wanted to get to the final. Now the focus is back on the league where we want to push for a top eight finish,” Sony Sugar boss Salim Babu told Capital Sport.

His opposite number Edward Manoah was distraught with the result, blaming it on a switch of concentration from his boys in the second half. He however said it will not deter them from pushing for promotion into the Kenyan Premier League.

“It would have been a huge motivation if we had won this match but nonetheless, I think we did our part. We have never reached here before and it is a good achievement. Our focus now is on the promotion race and despite the fact that we are third, we will fight to get promoted. I can assure you that we will be in the league next season,” Manoah said.

Despite being the match that no team ever wants to play in it proved competitive with both teams showing hunger. Charles Okwemba had the first opportunity of the game with a 12th minute freekick which went over the bar.

Kevin Sigide had another chance for the Vihiga based team with a shot inside the box which was however kept out by a hawk eyed Kevin Otieno in the Sony goal.

The sugar millers didn’t threaten much despite working to keep possession while Vihiga were more direct and always hungry for a goal.

The NSL side’s early hunger bore fruit in the 37th minute with Kigadi finishing off strongly after being picked out by a well weighted pass from Sigide.

At the start of the second 45, Babu went full offensive, making a double change to bring on David Simiyu and Justin Monda for Amos Asembeka and Yema Mwana.

The subs proved inspirational as Asembeka showed his worth just two minutes after his introduction, rifling a shot from the edge of the area which went just wide.

But 13 minutes later, he set up the equalizer, putting through Abege who pounced on to some suspect defending before slotting past the keeper.

Victor Ademba had a good chance to put the millers into the lead in the 74th minute but he failed to hit the target from close range after being picked out by Mosha.

Mosha however took matters into his own hands in four minutes later, curling a belter from the left leaving the keeper dazed.