NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Having been out of continental football for the last four years, Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards are back after veteran tactician Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano guided them to a 2-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks in the GOtv Shield final. This is how the decider unfolded in pictures.
In pictures, how 2017 GOtv Shield Final went down
by ALEX ISABOKE
@alexisaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who commands over eight years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...
Comments