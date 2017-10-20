You are here:

Football Football

In pictures, how 2017 GOtv Shield Final went down

by
Football
Shares
Models carrying the GOtv Shield title arriving at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Having been out of continental football for the last four years, Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards are back after veteran tactician Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano guided them to a 2-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks in the GOtv Shield final. This is how the decider unfolded in pictures.

Shares
ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who commands over eight years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

Comments