Impala, Homeboyz drawn together for Dala 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18- Title-chasing Impala Saracens and defending circuit champions Homeboyz RFC have been thrown into the same pool for the season-ending Dala Sevens in Kisumu this weekend, with the chase for this season’s title headed to the wire.

Second placed Impala are seeded top of Pool B for Dala having finished runners-up at the penultimate round in Christie Sevens last weekend. The other seeded teams are leaders Kabras Sugar, Nakuru RFC and Kenya Harlequin who will headline Pool B, C and D respectively.

It will be an interesting end of season tournament especially for holders Homeboyz and Impala as no team from Pool B has featured in the Cup final at each of the previous five rounds of the circuit, not even as a losing finalist.

To win the title, the two sides need to at least get to the Main Cup final.

Kabras Sugar will assure themselves of a maiden Sevens title if they get to the final, regardless of whether they win it or not. The title chasing Impala, Homeboyz and Nakuru have fate out of their hands and their hopes will be rested on who stops Kabras.

If the Kakamega based side fail to get to the final, then onus will be on the two sides to fight off to get to the final. However, if it will be Impala and Homeboyz in the final, the former will need to win to clinch the crown while if Homeboyz win, separation will go down to try difference.

“Fate is out of our hands and now we will need to go out there to Kisumu, play to get to the final and see what comes of it. We know we stand a chance but that heavily depends on others. We only hope the stars can align in our favor,” Impala head coach Oscar Osir said.

-Kabras coach-

Kabras boss Charles Cardovillis is meanwhile eager to ink his name on the history books of the club but has asked his players to keep their heads on the ground and focus to ensure they don’t drop the pot at the doorstep.

“It is exciting to win back-to-back titles but we have to keep the focus, continue working hard and hope to emulate the same performance in Kisumu. We just want to get to the final and we are determined to achieve that. There is no easy team in the series this season so we can’t dare underrate anyone,” Cardovillis said.

Kabras will face season’s surprise package Menengai Oilers, Nondies and Masinde Muliro University in Pool A. Oilers are placed fifth in the standings but did not perform as well as they should have expected at the Christie Sevens.

Pool C will see fourth placed Nakuru RFC take on KCB, Blakblad and hosts Kisumu. Sixth placed KCB are 18 points off leaders Kabras and their chances of clinching the title are close to minimal.

“We want to go out there and finish strongly, probably get to win it. It hasn’t been the best season for us but we have the chance to redeem ourselves,” head coach Dennis Mwanja said.

Pool D will see Kenya Harlequins, Mwamba, Strathmore and last weekend’s Division Two champions Makueni square out.

Dala Sevens pools

Pool A: Kabras, Oilers, Nondies, MMUST

Pool B: Impala, Homeboyz, Western Bulls, Kisii

Pool C: Nakuru, KCB, Blakblad, Kisumu

Pool D: Quins, Mwamba, Strathmore, Makueni