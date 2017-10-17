Tuyisenge hits hat-trick as Gor whip Sharks

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Rwandese talisman Jacques Tuyisenge grabbed a hat-trick as leaders Gor Mahia whip Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 to bounce back in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday.

However, in the 14th minute Jacques Tuyisenge started running riot as he collected a Jeff Oyemba miscalculated pass to put the ball past him.

Tuyisenge doubled the lead in the 18th minute after Kagere gifted him a marvelous cross to make it 2-0.

Defender Wellington Ochieng assisted Tuyisenge to complete his hat-trick in the 36th minute.

Sharks found the consolation from the spot when Innocent Wafula handled the ball inside the box in the 68th minute.

-More to follow-