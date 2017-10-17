KCB on track back to KPL after two years

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – KCB FC head coach Leonard Saleh has challenged his charges not to get carried away by their lead in the National Super League (NSL) standings as the club seeks to return to the Kenyan Premier League after a two-year absence.

KCB were relegated to the second tier in 2015 after finishing 15th in the then 16-team Kenyan Premier League table, and experienced tactician Saleh has exuded confidence the team will be in the 2018 top flight league even as they seek to maintain their lead in their remaining six matches.

The Bankers who are leading the log on 67 points, two ahead of Vihiga United will take on former KPL side Ushuru at the Camp Toyoyo Ground on Saturday and the coach is positive they will bag maximum points.

“We still have six matches to go and our record is very good especially in the second leg where we have only lost one game from there we won all through. This weekend we are playing a team that is very close to us (Ushuru) and I want to believe we will go over them and we have planned for them effectively,” Saleh said after the team’s morning training.

“Our plan is to go back to the top league and all the players are working hard to see we top the league. Our target is to win all matches and I am confident on my payers especially upfront, this season we have a deep depth and we cannot complain,” he added.

KCB are on a good run in the NSL having won 20 matches in their 29 played games but face stiff challenged from Vihiga and third placed Ushuru FC who are on 63 points.

Initially top three teams were to earn promotion with the fourth placed team going for playoff but according to KPL the issue will be determined after the Court of Appeal full ruling November 3.