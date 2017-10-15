Kabras retain Christie title to go five clear

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14- Kabras Sugar became the first side to win back to back titles in this season’s National Sevens Circuit after beating Impala Saracens 19-7 to retain their Christie Sevens title and move five points clear at the top of the Circuit Standings.

They moved to 85 points on the log, the maximum 22 points picked back to back at the Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret and now Christie in Nairobi hoisting them above Impala and defending champions Homeboyz who dropped to third.

Kabras will only need to get to the final in the season ending Dala Sevens in Kisumu next weekend to win their first ever overall title and head coach Charles Cardovillis is already scenting victory in his maiden season with the Western Kenya based side.

“We only need to keep our focus now and ensure we translate this form to Kisumu. We need to perform better than Impala and Homeboyz. Coming in to this tournament, there was the belief and hunger from the players that we could do this and it showed today,” Cardovillis told Capital Sport after the game.

Impala’s Oscar Osir was gracious in defeat and blamed to sin bin penalties on his players which he said caused them the loss.

“It is not easy to play sevens rugby five versus seven especially against a quality side like Kabras. Some of the decisions we couldn’t agree with the ref but again, that’s the nature of the game. Kabras were brilliant today and they deserved to win,” Osir noted.

-Wokarach impresses-

Ugandan import Philip Wokarach, duly named man of the tournament produced a starring role for Kabras, leading them to the huge win.

Impala drew first blood in the feisty final, Kenya Simbas star Leo Sejje showing some good speed running off his markers on the right before drifting under the posts after crossing into the try box. Mark Kwemoi sent the conversion between the sticks for a 7-0 lead.

Impala were reduced to six men with Ian Minjire sent to the sin bin after a high tackle on Habil Malik and even before he could step off the pitch, Kabras were back in contention.

Wokarach’s magic feet did the trick on the right after the ball was flowed to his direction, dancing away from his tackler with some fancy step-overs before dotting down for a 7-5 score at halftime.

Kabras went 12-5 up in the second half with Wokarach converting Dan Sikuta’s try after some patient build up and a concerted push across the line by Kabras. Impala were defending desperately with Kabras pushing.

Malik then finished off the job for Kabras with a little kick and chase off the restart showing a spirited run to get to the ball at the far left and landing with Wokarach adding in the extras to seal the win.

To get to the Main Cup final, Impala were made to work hard before beating host side Kenya Harlequins 17-10 while Kabras also needed some extra ounce of energy before beating Nakuru 17-12.

Quins finished off fourth after losing the play off 12-5 to Nakuru.

Nelson Oyoo’s converted try was the difference between the two sides at the interval. Joseph Aredo responded with a try that saw Quins trail by two points before Don Aluoch won it for Nakuru.

Meanwhile, Mwamba RFC had their best performance this season after finishing fifth, beating an experienced KCB side 21-10. Mwamba’s improved performance was marked with the return of Collins Injera and Mike Agevi.

Despite the fact that Injera was yet to pick up the required levels of fitess and sharpness, his impact for the team was felt.

Elsewhere, Dennis Ombachi single handedly carried Nondies to the Challenge Trophy final where they beat Western Bulls 36-14. Ombachi, a Kenya Sevens star was the tournament’s top try scorer.