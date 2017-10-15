Pochettino relieved after Spurs end Wembley woes

Shares

London, United Kingdom, Oct 14 – Mauricio Pochettino has called on his Tottenham side to kick on at Wembley after finally breaking their Premier League hoodoo at their temporary home.

Christian Eriksen’s goal shortly after half-time ensured Spurs beat Bournemouth 1-0 for their first home league win of the season at their fourth attempt.

The narrow victory keeps Pochettino’s side in third place in the table and within touching distance of the pace-setting Manchester clubs.

With White Hart Lane being redeveloped, Tottenham are playing their home matches at the English national stadium this season and that has posed difficulties after an unbeaten home record last year.

“It’s so important for us to win here,” said Pochettino. “It was also important as I can avoid the questions. We need to feel happy to win here and Wembley is our home. We were invincible last season and we need to win our home games.”

Much of the talk in the build-up to Saturday’s match had been about Pep Guardiola’s jibe that Spurs were a one-man team.

But, for a change, striker Harry Kane fired blanks after blowing two good chances in a rare off-day in front of goal

“It’s important. Not only Harry scores goals. It was Christian here but more importantly it’s about the collective group,” added Pochettino.

“Harry is so happy as he always wants to win and as a striker he is even more happy if he scores.

“We had good performances all over the pitch. Harry Winks, for example, has great quality with great potential.

“The national team called him up and that has confirmed his quality. He was very good again.”

England new boy Winks now faces the ultimate test when Tottenham face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“It’s a big challenge for us, playing in a different competition against one of the best teams in the world,” added the Spurs boss. “It’s exciting to be playing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. It will be a tough game.”

Bournemouth have their own issues at the other end of the table, with only Crystal Palace below them. But on this evidence they have a good chance to improve on their lowly position.

“In the last few games we have been playing better but we have to pick up points,” said manager Eddie Howe. “It’s a challenge to keep working and get over the feeling of losing.

“We need to keep believing in ourselves. We have now played Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham and found them hard but we won’t play them every week.”

“We were taught a lesson against Spurs last season so it does show an improvement,” he added. “We just need to keep working to move up the table. I have full belief in my players.”