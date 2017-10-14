Utd got point they came for – Liverpool’s Klopp

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 14 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Manchester United got the point they came for at Anfield on Saturday after a dour 0-0 Premier League draw.

Free-scoring United came into the match second behind Manchester City at the top of the league only on goal difference but Jose Mourinho set out his team to frustrate the home side’s attackers and had only one shot on target.

“Manchester United came here for a point and got it,” said Klopp, whose side went close either side of half-time through Joel Matip and Emre Can.

“For sure you could not play this way at Liverpool but it’s OK for Manchester United,” he added.

Mourinho said his team had good control in the first half.

“The opposition was good today, but we played our game,” said Mourinho. “In the first half we had a couple of very good chances and good control of the game.

“In the second half (Nemanja) Matic tired and I had no solutions on the bench. I tried with my substitutions to make us more dynamic in attack, but in reality we lost power and energy and control in midfield.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have now won just once in eight matches, but this was a brighter showing on a warm Merseyside afternoon.

The second successive goalless draw between the teams at Anfield preserved United’s seven-point advantage over Liverpool in the table.