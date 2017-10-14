Hosts Quins to face Oliers in Christie Cup Quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Hosts Kenya Harlequin will lock horns with Menengai Oliers in the Main Cup quarter-finals of the Christie Sevens on Sunday at the RFUEA Ground.

Other Cup pairing will see Mwamba RFC square it out with Impala Saracens, KCB take on Kabras Sugar while series overall defending champions Homeboyz face it out with Nakuru.

A 26-24 win over Kabras saw Quins top Pool A with Aaron Oforywoth converting Max Theuri’s try for a 7-0 lead before Fidel Oloo reduced the deficit for Kabras with an unconverted try. Philip Wokorach converted Dan Sikuta’s try as Kabras led 12-7 at the interval.

Oforyworth scored and converted his own try as Quins retook the lead after the interval. His Ugandan counterpart Wokorach danced through the Quins defense, his converted try seeing Kabras go 19-14 up.

Eden Agero levelled for Quins, the match all square at 19-19 before Felix Ayange’s took the lead for Kabras but Herman Humwa’s late late converted try won it for the hosts.

KCB finish unbeaten in Pool D

Jacob Ojee’s try at the death spared KCB’s blushes as they finished top of Pool with a perfect record courtesy of a 15-14 win over Menengai Oilers. The Oilers scraped through to the cup quarters as the best of three teams tied on six points.

Homeboyz into Cup quarters

Homeboyz finished second in Pool C, securing a Cup quarterfinal berth with a 12-0 win over Western Bulls. This match was scoreless at halftime but Mike Wanjala scored and converted to see Homeboyz lead 7-0 after the break before Leonard Mugaisi extended the lead, a lead they held to the end.

Nakuru edge Impala to top Pool B

Nakuru topped Pool B with a narrow 7-5 win over Impala. The first half was a cagey first half highlighted by Sammy Motari’s unconverted try that gave Impala a 5-0 lead at the interval but Geoff Ominde converted Monate Akwei’s try to win it for Nakuru.

Blad, Oilers, Daystar left jostling for second place in Pool D

A last gasp try saw Blak Blad claim a 19-17 win over Daystar, making the quest for the second cup quarterfinal slot all the more complicated with the already qualified KCB facing off against Menengai Oilers.

Daystar shock Oilers

Daystar raced to a 19-0 lead at the break through tries from Meshack Obota and John Oliele who landed twice.

The Oilers landed two converted tries after a period of second half dominance but Daystar held on for the famous result.

Homeboyz revive cup quarterfinal hopes

A 52-7 win over Nondies saw Homeboyz keep their cup quarterfinal hopes alive as they bounced back from the opening 15-22 loss to Mwamba.

With the Challenge Trophy awaiting the loser of this game, it was Homeboyz who got off the mark through Jeff Oluoch and Augustine Ligamy who each landed a brace.

Mike Wanjala had three conversions as the Deejays led 26-0 before Leonard Mugaisi exploited space in the Nondies defense to score, Wanjala sure with the two pointer for a 33-0 lead at the break.It was soon Wanjala’s turn to convert his own try.

Another seven pointer saw Homeboyz go 47-0 up but Dennis Ombachi scored and converted for a 47-7 score but the deejays landed at the death for the emphatic win.

Mwamba defeat series champions

Mwamba pulled off a 22-15 win over Homeboyz in Pool C action at the Christie Sevens.

Kabras Sugar began their campaign with a 38 -7 blitz of Strathmore Leos at the RFUEA Ground. Hosts SportPesa Quins rallied to beat MKU Thika 38-12.

There were also wins for Impala who posted a 36-15 win over Machine, Nakuru who were 29-10 winners over Kisii while Western Bulls beat Nondies 17-15. Oilers edged Blad 12-7 as KCB beat Daystar 24-0.